Putin’s troops punish each other by tying comrades to trees in freezing cold

Shocking footage circulating online has drawn fresh attention to the internal brutality within Russia’s armed forces.

Others are reading now

The images appear to show soldiers punishing their own comrades in extreme winter conditions.

Analysts say the scenes offer another glimpse into discipline problems and violence far from the front line.

Punishment filmed

According to reporting by the Daily Express, the video shows two Russian soldiers taped to trees in sub-zero temperatures.

One appears to be wearing only underwear, while the other has underwear and a thin top.

Both men are visibly shaking as they stand exposed to the cold. The footage was reportedly filmed at a frontline position, though the exact location and date remain unclear.

Also read

The punishment was allegedly imposed after the soldiers were accused of stealing drugs from their commander, known by the callsign Gadyuka.

Language of abuse

Ukrainian military analyst and blogger Yuriy Butusov commented on the footage after it appeared online.

He described it as evidence of a brutal internal culture within Russian units.

“This is a field tribunal of the [Russian] pig army, where they are trained to treat one another like animals, so that later they will treat all other people like animals,” Butusov said.

In the recording, a voice can be heard insulting the restrained soldiers and ordering them to remain tied in the freezing conditions.

Also read

Wider pattern

Reports cited by the Daily Express say drug use is widespread among Russian troops, many of whom are sent into high-risk assaults with little support.

Harsh punishments for alleged offences have also been frequently reported.

Butusov said both men in the footage appeared severely affected by the cold. “Both men are shaking as they are clearly dead cold,” he said. “Their [arms] look bluish.”

The fate of the two soldiers is unknown.

Sources: Daily Express, statements by Yuriy Butusov