Russia celebrates US ‘letting them attack Ukraine’: “Trump is ours”

Commentary on Russian state television has struck a triumphant tone after renewed attacks on Ukraine.

Pundits and analysts close to the Kremlin are openly claiming that Washington is stepping aside.

Their remarks come as fragile peace efforts continue behind closed doors.

Television triumph

Russian commentators told viewers that “the United States is letting us attack Ukraine” during a recent state TV programme, according to the Daily Express.

The remarks followed new Russian strikes and intensified debate over Washington’s role.

One speaker suggested the current US position amounted to quiet consent.

He claimed America was choosing not to intervene, even if it would not openly support Moscow.

The tone of the broadcast reflected confidence that geopolitical conditions were shifting in Russia’s favour.

Trump and Moscow

Another contributor compared Donald Trump’s peace initiative to a corporate boardroom.

He described it as “a board of directors with Trump as its chairman”, made up of both “great directors and weak ones”.

The same speaker argued the initiative could help “unfreeze our [Russian] assets”.

He went further, adding: “As of this week, Trump is ours again,” according to the Daily Express.

Such remarks underline how closely Russian media is linking Trump’s approach to hopes of diplomatic and financial gains.

Zelensky’s dilemma

Dmitry Novikov, a senior researcher at the Centre for Central Asian Studies, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky faced political ruin if he accepted territorial concessions.

“Any territorial concession would be a political suicide,” he said, speaking about the ongoing talks.

According to the Daily Express, negotiations remain focused on ending the war while Russia continues to press for Ukrainian withdrawals from contested regions.

The Kremlin has insisted that Kyiv pull back from areas in eastern Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed but never fully captured.

Peace talks continue

The comments emerged as trilateral discussions involving Ukrainian, American and Russian delegations took place in Abu Dhabi. Russian President Vladimir Putin also held lengthy talks with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Zelensky said Ukraine’s delegation was reporting “almost every hour” from the talks.

“The key is that Russia must be ready to end the war it started,” he said, outlining Ukraine’s position.

He added that Kyiv was waiting for clear answers from Moscow while warning that many outcomes remained possible.

Territorial disputes, particularly in Donbas, remain the main obstacle. Putin has demanded Ukrainian forces withdraw from parts of Donetsk still under Kyiv’s control.

Zelensky has rejected giving up land, with polls showing little support among Ukrainians for concessions. The Kremlin has said full control of Donbas remains a “very important condition” for peace.

