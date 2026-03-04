Russia leaves ally behind as workers flee Iranian nuclear site

Russia and Iran have built a close strategic partnership in recent years, cooperating on energy, weapons and geopolitical issues.

Moscow has supported Tehran diplomatically and economically while both countries face Western pressure and sanctions.

That relationship has also extended into the nuclear sector, where Russian engineers and companies play a major role in developing Iran’s civilian nuclear infrastructure.

Work halted

Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom has suspended work at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southwestern Iran, according to comments by Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev reported by Reuters.

The move comes amid escalating tensions following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.

Rosatom said employees were being withdrawn from the country as a safety precaution.

Workers evacuated

More than 600 people had been working at the facility before the suspension of activities.

According to the company, about 100 workers have already been evacuated from Iran, with others preparing to leave.

Rosatom said the decision was taken shortly after the attacks in the region began.

Key nuclear site

Bushehr is Iran’s only operational nuclear power plant and was built with Russian assistance. Russian specialists continue to work at the site and are involved in operating and expanding the facility.

The plant has a capacity of roughly 1,000 megawatts and plays an important role in Iran’s civilian nuclear energy program.

Expansion plans

Cooperation between Moscow and Tehran in the nuclear sector has been expanding.

In 2024 and 2025, Russia and Iran signed agreements covering the construction of additional reactors. Plans include building several new nuclear units in the coming years.

Iranian officials have said the country aims to reach around 20 gigawatts of nuclear energy capacity by 2040.

