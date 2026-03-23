Russia lost 8,776 more soldiers to Ukrainian drones than Moscow can recruit in 2026

Ukraine is eliminating Russian troops faster than Moscow can replenish the losses, a commander claims.

Others are reading now

A quiet shift is unfolding on the front lines in Ukraine as winter fighting reshapes tactics.

In fact, Ukraine’s unmanned units have killed or disabled at least 8,776 more Russian troops than Moscow has replaced since winter began, commander Robert “Madyar” Brovdi told The Economist.

In an interview with the outlet, Brovdi said that December marked the first time verified Russian losses from drone strikes exceeded recruitment. At peak periods, daily casualties approached 400 troops, roughly the size of an assault battalion.

Inside the system

The campaign relies on coordinated surveillance, electronic warfare, and strike operations. Each mission is recorded and reviewed to refine tactics.

Brovdi explains to The Economist that it is not just the one pilot operating the drone that makes a drone assault effective. In fact, there is a whole system working behind the lines, making it possible for the drone operator to conduct successful missions.

Also read

He compared the strategy to the gradual exhaustion of enemy capacity: “We need to keep milking this cow, the Russian army, for everything it’s worth, exhausting it beyond its maximum capacity.”

A tactical shift

Brovdi described a deliberate pivot toward targeting personnel rather than equipment. He said at least 30% of strikes are aimed directly at soldiers to strain Russia’s manpower.

“If a battalion has no infantry left, the Russians don’t disband it but throw desk officers to the front,” he told The Economist. “They are the easiest targets, because they can’t fight.”

Ukraine’s drone units remain a small part of the military but account for a significant share of Russian losses. Brovdi’s brigade alone claims roughly one-sixth, while unmanned forces overall contribute more than a third.

Debate and doubts

Critics say Brovdi’s units may benefit from better resources than others in Ukraine’s forces. His publication of strike footage has also raised ethical concerns.

Also read

But in the interview with The Economist, he made it clear that he is not losing sleep over publishing footage of the strikes:

“A man with a rifle in his hand on my land is coming to kill me. I kill him or he kills me,” he explains.

Despite reported gains, Brovdi warned the war’s outcome remains uncertain, noting Russia continues to replenish troops.

Sources: The Economist, The Kyiv Independent