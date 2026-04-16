Russia urged to step up action against Western “pirates” attacking Putin’s ships

Russia’s so-called shadow fleet has come under growing scrutiny.

Western officials warning of serious environmental risks linked to ageing and poorly regulated oil tankers.

Concerns have mounted after several incidents at sea, fuelling calls for the UK and its allies to take a tougher stance.

Calls for action

Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko has called on Russian authorities to intensify efforts against countries she claims are targeting Russian vessels.

Speaking during a parliamentary session, cited by TASS, she urged legal and diplomatic pressure to be increased in response to what she described as repeated incidents.

She said such actions should be challenged publicly and through international legal channels.

Piracy claims

Matviyenko alleged that Western countries have been detaining Russian ships transporting oil and gas, describing these actions as “acts of piracy.”

“This is, without a doubt, a gross violation of international law, truly piracy. […] Let’s flood them with letters and objections. We need to create conditions where there is no silence, where this is voiced publicly in the information space, in the judicial system, and so on. […] Let’s further intensify our pressure against those who commit such crimes,” she said.

Her comments were directed at Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan during the session.

Ukraine accusations

The senior lawmaker also accused Ukraine of carrying out attacks on Russian vessels, claiming these actions were causing environmental harm.

According to Matviyenko, such incidents amount to “terrorist acts” that damage marine ecosystems.

She further criticised environmental groups in Western countries, saying they have not responded to the alleged incidents.

Sources: TASS