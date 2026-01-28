Russian anti-drone cloak proves useless against Ukrainian drone

Battlefield footage from Ukraine shows how quickly improvised tactics can fail under modern surveillance.

The war is increasingly shaped by drones and attempts to hide from the sky are becoming more desperate.

One such effort, captured on video and widely shared online, highlights the limits of unconventional camouflage.

Bizarre battlefield disguise

According to The Sun, a Russian soldier was killed after attempting to cross a snowy battlefield while wearing a white anti-drone cloak designed to block thermal detection.

The outfit, which covered his body and head, gave him what the outlet described as the silhouette of an emperor penguin.

His feet remained visible beneath the cloak as he moved alone across the frozen terrain.

The disguise was reportedly intended to confuse Ukrainian drones equipped with thermal-sensing cameras.

Drone locks on

In drone footage the soldier can be seen walking across an open field as digital targeting markers appear on screen.

The Ukrainian drone operator tracks the movement before striking. The soldier is hit and killed moments later.

The video was filmed from a first-person-view drone, a technology widely used by Ukrainian forces to identify and attack individual targets on the battlefield.

Failed ‘invisibility’

The cloak worn by the soldier was described as an “invisibility cloak”, a term reportedly used by Russian forces to refer to thermal-blocking garments.

Despite its intended purpose, the soldier was still detected by the drone’s sensors.

His movement and exposed extremities made him visible against the snow-covered background.

The footage underscores how difficult it is to evade aerial surveillance, even with equipment designed to counter it.

