Russian commander caught threatening his own troops: “What the hell is ‘refusal’?”

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency has released what it says is fresh evidence of coercion inside Russian ranks.

Others are reading now

An intercepted call published on Sunday appears to capture commanders berating soldiers who hesitate to advance.

Immediate action

According to Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (HUR), the recording features a Russian officer shouting at subordinates who seem unwilling to move forward during an attack.

“What do you mean ‘plus-plus’ there? What the hell are you doing, have you completely lost your minds?” the commander can be heard yelling.

“What the hell is ‘refusal’? Go ahead, move, damn it!” he adds, demanding immediate action.

Pressure from above

HUR said the exchange reflects mounting pressure on field commanders to show progress and quickly report results to superiors.

Also read

In the recording, the officer is heard urging speed: “Faster, damn it, I have to file that damn report,” suggesting urgency driven by higher command expectations.

Ukrainian intelligence described the audio as evidence of an “extremely low morale and psychological state” within some Russian units, claiming intimidation has increasingly replaced structured leadership.

Threats and insults

The commander is also heard insulting his troops, shouting: “You bastards… you bastard monkeys!” before ordering them to take part in the assault.

HUR argues the intercept demonstrates Russia’s continued reliance on so-called “meat grinder” tactics, referring to repeated frontal attacks with heavy casualties.

The agency says similar patterns have appeared in earlier recordings it has released during the war.

Also read

No retreat

In a previously published intercept, a Russian commander allegedly threatened to shoot any soldier attempting to withdraw.

“If someone runs away somewhere shoot them, damn it!” the officer is heard saying.

“I’m telling you again, damn it: if someone runs somewhere shoot them, damn it. We’re only moving forward, damn it, only moving forward. Victory or death!” the commander adds in that recording.

The time and location of the latest alleged exchange were not disclosed. Kyiv Post said it could not independently verify the authenticity of the intercepted audio.

Russia has not publicly commented on the new recordings. Moscow has previously denied accusations of mistreatment within its ranks.

Also read

Sources: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (HUR), Kyiv Post, Digi24.