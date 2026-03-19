Russian fleet commander says Putin’s nuclear submarines are on ‘maximum combat alert’

Russia relied on nuclear weapons as a cornerstone of its military power, since the early days of the Soviet Union’s atomic program.

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During the Cold War, Moscow built one of the world’s largest nuclear arsenals, designed to rival the United States and shape global balance through deterrence.

Even after the collapse of the Soviet Union, nuclear forces have remained central to Russia’s strategy, with successive leaders continuing to modernize and emphasize their importance.

Now Russia is once again rattling its nuclear weapons.

High alert status

Russia has announced that its nuclear submarine forces are on maximum combat alert, according to statements reported by EFE and Agerpres as cited by Hotnews.

Fleet commander Admiral Aleksandr Moiseev said the readiness level has been repeatedly confirmed during inspections and military exercises.

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“They are on maximum combat alert, which has been repeatedly confirmed during control inspections during exercises conducted annually under the command of the Russian President,” he told the Defense Ministry’s newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda.

Anniversary message

The announcement comes as Russia marks 120 years since the creation of its submarine fleet.

The milestone dates back to a decree by Emperor Nicholas II, which formally introduced submarines into the Russian navy.

The timing of the statement highlights the symbolic importance of the fleet in Russia’s military history.

Moiseev pointed to the importance of Borei-class nuclear submarines, which form a key part of Russia’s nuclear triad.

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These submarines are capable of launching Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles as well as torpedoes.

He said the vessels are expected to remain in service for decades due to their modernization potential.

New additions

Russia is continuing to expand and upgrade its submarine fleet.

Two new Borei-A submarines, named “Dmitry Donskoi” and “Kniaz Potemkin,” are currently under construction at the Sevmash shipyard.

At present, Russia operates eight submarines of this class.

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Plans are also underway to renew the fleet of multipurpose submarines over the next decade.

New Yasen and Yasen-M class submarines will carry advanced missile systems, including Kalibr, Onix and Zircon.

These submarines are designed with reduced noise levels, making them difficult to detect.

Sources: EFE, Agerpres, Hotnews.