Economic pressure fuels wave of anxiety among Russians

A sharp rise in antidepressant use is drawing attention to a broader shift inside Russia. Behind the numbers, growing economic strain and uncertainty appear to be taking a psychological toll.

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According to Ziarre.com, demand for such medication has climbed to record levels in recent years.

Medication boom

Data from Russian analytics firm DSM, cited by Ziarre.com, shows a steep increase in antidepressant sales.

Millions more packages were sold in 2025 compared with earlier years, suggesting more people are seeking medical help to cope with stress.

The report links this surge to worsening living conditions and persistent uncertainty.

Financial pressure

Economic concerns remain central to the trend.

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Ziarre.com reports that a large share of Russians feel anxious about their finances, as rising prices continue to strain household budgets.

Citing BBC data, the article highlights notable increases in food costs, including sharp jumps in dairy and everyday essentials.

Widespread anxiety

Research findings reinforce the scale of the issue.

According to Ziarre.com, studies referenced by The Moscow Times show significant portions of the population experiencing symptoms associated with anxiety and depression.

The data suggests that emotional distress is becoming increasingly common across different groups.

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Pessimistic outlook

Public sentiment also reflects growing uncertainty about the future.

Surveys cited by Ziarre.com indicate that many Russians expect economic conditions to worsen, with a majority believing the most difficult period still lies ahead.

Only a minority, the report notes, remain optimistic about prospects for the next generation.

Disruptions add strain

Daily life challenges are compounding the pressure.

Ziarre.com reports that outages affecting mobile networks and internet access have disrupted communication and business activity in Moscow.

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These issues have forced some residents to rely on alternative methods, while companies face mounting financial losses.

Sources: Ziarre.com, The Moscow Times, BBC



