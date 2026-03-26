Russian spy network plotted to influence African elections

Russia is facing growing pressure on the battlefield as losses mount and manpower shortages deepen.

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Troops being deployed from North Korea shows the Kremlin’s increasing struggle to sustain its war effort.

Analysts say Moscow is turning to unconventional methods to maintain influence abroad while its military resources are stretched.

Arrests in Angola

Two Russian nationals have been arrested in Angola on charges including terrorism, espionage and influence operations, according to BBC reporting cited by Digi24.

Prosecutors say Igor Ratsin and Lev Lakshtanov were part of a secret network linked to the former Wagner Group.

They are accused of attempting to influence Angola’s political direction ahead of elections.

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Authorities claim the group, known as Africa Politology or “The Company,” grew out of structures created under Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The network has allegedly operated across several African countries, including the Central African Republic, Mali and Madagascar.

Investigations suggest similar activities also took place during election campaigns in South Africa and Namibia.

Influence tactics

Prosecutors allege the network used disinformation, smear campaigns and financial support to back pro-Russian candidates.

Russian operatives are also accused of paying journalists and analysts to spread propaganda in local media.

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According to investigators, some payments exceeded $24,000.

Analysts say Angola is a key target due to its oil, diamonds and strategic location.

Although Russia and Angola had close ties during the Cold War, relations have cooled in recent years.

President João Lourenço has strengthened ties with Western countries, raising concerns in Moscow.

Disputed claims

The accused Russians deny any involvement in espionage or political interference.

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Their lawyers say they were working on plans to establish a cultural center in Luanda.

Some activists and journalists in Angola also question the case, arguing protests in the country were driven by domestic issues rather than foreign influence.

The case has highlighted broader questions about Russia’s methods in Africa.

A former adviser to Prigozhin dismissed the operation as poorly executed. “This year (2025), they’ve handed over the whole African operation to some complete idiots,” he said.

Despite the criticism, analysts warn that such networks remain a key tool for extending influence abroad.

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Sources: Digi24, BBC