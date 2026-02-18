Russian teacher risked it all to reveal children trained for Putin’s war

A new documentary is casting fresh light on how patriotism is being taught in Russian classrooms during the war in Ukraine.

Filmed in secret, it captures scenes from inside a provincial school where children are trained in rituals of loyalty and military discipline.

Marching in the corridors

The film, titled “Mr. Nobody Against Putin”, follows students in the industrial town of Karabash in Siberia.

Hidden cameras recorded pupils marching through corridors and pledging allegiance to the Kremlin.

The footage was gathered by Pavel “Pasha” Talankin, 34, a former teacher who has since left Russia.

Over two and a half years, he documented changes introduced after a directive from Russia’s Education Ministry added new coursework aimed at strengthening devotion to the state.

Co-director David Borenstein said: “We filmed undercover in Pasha’s school for two and a half years, knowing that any misstep could result in Pasha losing his freedom.”

Inside the school

Talankin worked as a videographer at Karabash School No. 1, his former school, after studying film in Chelyabinsk.

While publicly complying with official guidance, he quietly recorded how lessons and assemblies were reshaped.

In one scene, members of the Wagner mercenary group demonstrate combat tactics and introduce students to weapons during a school event.

The film suggests that military themes have become embedded in daily school life.

Talankin acknowledged the risks involved in making the documentary but said he felt compelled to continue. “Love for your country is not about putting up a flag.”

He added: “It’s not about singing the anthem either. It’s not about exploitation and propaganda. Love for your country means saying: ‘We have a problem.'”

A warning message

In the film, Talankin reflects on his dilemma. “I love my job, but I don’t want to be a pawn of the regime,” he says.

According to the documentary, students take part in grenade-throwing contests, attend weekly patriotic instruction and see classmates receive military draft papers.

After the 2024 school year, Talankin left Moscow for Istanbul, where he met Borenstein in person for the first time.

Borenstein said the message conveyed to young people is stark.

“For anyone that watches this, the message that Putin is delivering to the children of Russia is clear: prepare for a future of warfare and empire,” he warned. “This does not end with just Ukraine.”

Sources: Daily Mirror, documentary “Mr. Nobody Against Putin”