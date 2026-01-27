Russians fleeing Putin’s economy head to unexpected destination

Economic pressure is reshaping everyday life in Russia.

As uncertainty grows, more citizens are making plans to leave, searching for security and opportunity far from home.

One destination, however, has surprised even migration experts.

Economic push

Western sanctions, falling energy revenues, high inflation and a weakening ruble have combined to strain Russia’s economy, according to reporting by LA.LV.

For many families, emigration is increasingly seen as the only way to secure stable incomes and predictable futures.

Job prospects inside Russia have narrowed, while the cost of living has continued to rise. These pressures have driven a steady outflow of people seeking alternatives abroad.

The trend has accelerated as confidence in economic recovery fades.

An unexpected destination

South Korea has emerged as a notable destination for Russian emigrants, LA.LV reported, citing data also referenced by Express.

Cities such as Seoul and the southern port of Busan are drawing newcomers with higher wages, stronger social services and a more stable environment than Russia.

In Yongam-gun, a rural county in the south, foreign nationals now make up 21% of the population, the highest share in the country.

Local authorities there are seen as particularly open to migrants.

For many Russians, South Korea offers both economic opportunity and relative safety.

Mixed public views

Attitudes toward immigration vary across the country.

On Jeju Island, fewer than half of respondents, 40.9%, said immigrants should be considered full members of society, according to survey data cited by LA.LV.

Another 11.6% strongly disagreed with that view, despite Jeju’s efforts to attract visitors and investment.

The island allows visa-free entry for up to 30 days as part of its tourism and business strategy.

These figures highlight regional differences in how newcomers are perceived.

Life in smaller towns

Migrants from Russia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan report positive experiences in smaller South Korean towns. Many say they feel welcomed and have found steady work.

Local entrepreneurs have praised foreign workers for supporting businesses and easing labor shortages.

Their contribution has been described as particularly valuable outside major cities.

Such experiences contrast with concerns sometimes voiced in larger urban areas.

Russia’s labor gap

While citizens leave, Russia is struggling with its own workforce shortages. To compensate, Moscow has increased recruitment of foreign labor, particularly from India.

Forecasts suggest that at least 40,000 Indian workers could arrive in Russia by 2026. Authorities hope this will offset losses caused by emigration and mobilization.

The shift underscores the scale of Russia’s demographic and economic challenge.

Integration debate

Yu Min-ji, a researcher at South Korea’s Center for Migration Research and Training, said immigration is reshaping the country.

“Foreigners make up 5.3% of the South Korean population, and the number is growing,” she said.

“It is time to view immigrants not just as a labor force, but as members of society,” Yu added, stressing that public attitudes depend on “safe and orderly integration policies.”

Sources: LA.LV, Express