Support for Putin’s war plummets: Only 24% of Russians want war in Ukraine

Public attitudes toward Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may be shifting as the conflict drags on.

A new survey conducted inside Russia suggests growing support for negotiations rather than continued fighting.

At the same time, the findings reveal a complex picture in which many Russians still back the country’s military despite declining enthusiasm for the war itself.

Declining support

An independent poll conducted in Russia indicates that support for continuing the war has dropped significantly.

According to TVP World, citing research by the independent Levada Center, only 24 percent of respondents in mid-February said Russia should continue the “special military operation” in Ukraine. It is the lowest level recorded since the organization began tracking the issue.

The survey also found that 67 percent of respondents believe now is the right time for Russia to move toward peace negotiations. That figure is six percentage points higher than in January.

Peace talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States have been stalled since mid-February, with Russia’s territorial demands reportedly remaining one of the main obstacles.

Negotiations stalled

The most recent round of negotiations in Geneva ended abruptly, reflecting the deep disagreements between the sides.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of intentionally delaying progress in the talks. Meanwhile, Russian news agencies quoted an unnamed source who described the discussions as “very tense.”

Support for negotiations was strongest among several groups in the survey. Rural residents and poorer respondents both showed support levels of about 70 percent.

The figure was even higher among people who rely on social media for information (71 percent), those with secondary or lower education (73 percent), women (73 percent), young people under 25 (79 percent), and respondents who disapprove of President Vladimir Putin (79 percent).

Military support remains

Despite declining support for continuing the war, the poll shows that many Russians still support the country’s armed forces.

According to the survey, 72 percent of respondents said they support the actions of the Russian military in Ukraine, including 40 percent who said they strongly support them.

More than half of those surveyed, 57 percent, also said they consider Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure justified.

The Levada Center conducted the poll between February 18 and 25, interviewing 1,625 Russian citizens aged 18 and older in face-to-face interviews at their homes.

Sources: TVP World, Levada Center, Digi24