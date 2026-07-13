Troops forced from bunkers expose truth about bombed US base

Military leaders vigorously deny the allegations and argue that the port was actually safe.

When soldiers deploy to a hostile environment, they rely entirely on their leaders to keep them out of unnecessary danger.

Trust forms the absolute foundation of any modern military operation.

But a new report suggests that critical trust completely collapsed at a key facility in the Middle East.

Deadly port strike

US troops who survived a fatal Iranian strike in Kuwait are now accusing their commanders of gross negligence. The Washington Post reported the explosive claims on Thursday, citing multiple military officials.

The serious accusations centre on a military facility located at Shuwaikh Port. A devastating attack struck the base on March 1, leaving six American service members dead.

According to the newspaper, senior officers allegedly ignored clear intelligence warnings leading up to the tragedy. That specific intelligence identified the busy port as a top priority for incoming Iranian attacks.

Building their own walls

Despite knowing the high risks, commanders chose to place regular troops at the highly vulnerable site. The facility completely lacked proper protection, so some concerned soldiers took matters into their own hands.

They started working after hours to fix the glaring security gaps themselves. The grassroots project ultimately failed because the troops simply did not have the necessary resources to finish the job.

The survivors shared an even more disturbing detail with The Washington Post. They claimed that senior officers routinely pressured troops to abandon their protective bunkers, even when the threat was obvious.

Commanders allegedly ordered the troops to get back to work while air raid sirens were still actively sounding across the base.

Conflicting security claims

An internal military investigation is currently underway to uncover what went wrong. A source told the newspaper that the probe will likely not result in any official disciplinary action.

Military leaders vigorously deny the allegations and argue that the port was actually safe. They claim the base featured a complex, multilayered defense system designed to stop enemy drones and missiles.

Top officials in Washington continue to echo that robust defense. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth previously stated the soldiers died inside a “heavily fortified command post” that was hit by a powerful weapon.

However, that official narrative faces heavy pushback from other outlets. CBS News reported that the command post was actually just a temporary structure with very limited protection, citing its own inside sources.

Sources: The Washington Post, CBS News, TASS