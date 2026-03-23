Trump forced to back down on Iran — or fire nuclear missiles, expert claims

Just 24 days ago, the world watched in shock as the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

Others are reading now

Now, in an equally surprising twist, Donald Trump has halted the bombing, citing “productive talks;” but some experts points to other reasons for the pause.

Ultimatum issued

US President Donald Trump sparked alarm over the weekend when he issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, he warned that if Tehran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the US would “hit and obliterate” key energy infrastructure.

The waterway remains one of the most critical supply routes in the world, and its closure has sent shockwaves through global markets.

Sudden reversal

By Monday morning, Trump appeared to change course.

Also read

He announced that “very good and productive talks” with Iranian officials had led him to pause planned military strikes.

However, there has been no confirmation from Iran regarding such negotiations, and restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz reportedly remain in place.

Expert warning

Professor Anthony Glees, a security expert at the University of Buckingham, told the Express that Trump’s ultimatum left him with few options.

According to Glees, the US president had effectively boxed himself in.

He said “Trump faced a stark choice between escalating further potentially involving nuclear weapons or stepping back.”

Also read

Credibility concerns

The expert pointed to a pattern of missed deadlines in Trump’s foreign policy.

He cited previous ultimatums related to Ukraine, Hamas and Iran that were not followed through.

“His credibility is now on the rocks,” Glees said, warning that repeated threats without action could weaken the president’s position both domestically and internationally.

Sources: Daily Express, Truth Social, University of Buckingham