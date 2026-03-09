Trump reacts to Russian support for Iran: “Russia would be overwhelmed too”

Questions are emerging in Washington about whether Moscow may be quietly assisting Tehran during the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

While US officials examine intelligence reports, President Donald Trump has publicly played down the significance of the allegations.

Questions over support

According to media reports cited by US officials, Washington is investigating whether Russia may be sharing intelligence with Iran that could be used to target American troops.

The issue surfaced after an Iranian drone strike killed six US service members at a makeshift American base in Kuwait.

Trump addressed the situation while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One following a ceremony honoring the fallen troops.

“We don’t know if they’re doing it, but if they are, it doesn’t help them much. If you look at what happened with Iran last week, if they’re getting information, it doesn’t help them much,” Trump said.

Warning to Moscow

Despite the president’s dismissive tone, members of his administration indicated the issue is being taken seriously.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy for peacekeeping, confirmed that the United States has already communicated its concerns to Moscow.

The diplomat told reporters that Washington had delivered a “firm” warning to Russia regarding any possible assistance to Tehran.

When asked whether he believed the Kremlin was directly involved in attacks on US forces, Witkoff responded that he “hoped not.”

Trump plays down threat

During the exchange with journalists, Trump suggested that intelligence gathering between rival powers is common practice.

“They would say we’re doing the same thing against them, right?” the US president remarked.

Trump also argued that American military operations have already significantly weakened Iran’s capabilities.

“Look, they can release as much information as they want, but the people they’re sending it to are overwhelmed. Russia would be overwhelmed too,” he said.

No deal with Tehran

The president concluded by ruling out any agreement with the current Iranian leadership.

Trump reiterated that he does not intend to negotiate with Tehran’s present government.

He said he wants Iran to elect a leader “one who will not lead them into war again.”

Sources: Onet, WP.