Trump shares major update on Truth Social: Halts Iran strikes

Trump has shared major news on his own platform, Truth Social

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The world’s largest economy has suddenly shifted course. Within hours, uncertainty turned into optimism, triggered by a new post on Truth Social.

Donald Trump has decided to pause the previously announced attacks on Iran.

After intense tensions and harsh rhetoric, the tone has now changed, sending shockwaves through both politics and the economy, according to Ekstra Bladet.

From threats to negotiations

The US president had previously set a clear deadline and threatened strikes on Iranian power plants if Iran did not change course. Now, the rhetoric has been toned down.

On his platform, Trump explained the decision by pointing to new talks between the parties:

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“I am pleased to announce that the United States and Iran over the past two days have had very good and fruitful discussions on a complete and total solution to our hostilities in the Middle East.”

The pause in attacks is currently set for five days while negotiations continue. A potential military confrontation is therefore on hold for now.

Markets react within minutes

The reaction on financial markets was immediate. Earlier in the day, markets were marked by fear and losses, but the picture has now completely reversed.

Stocks are rising sharply, and Denmark’s C25 index has moved from significant losses into positive territory. At the same time, oil prices are falling steeply after previously reaching high levels due to the conflict.

Uncertainty, however, remains. The situation could change again if negotiations break down.

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Another shift from Trump

The decision fits into a pattern where strong statements are quickly followed by changes in direction.

This time, however, the impact on geopolitics and the economy has been immediate.

Now, global attention is focused on the coming days. If talks collapse, the conflict could quickly flare up again.