Ukraine blasts holes in Putin’s air shield with multi-million strike

The ability to detect and intercept aerial threats can determine control of entire regions.

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Air defense has become one of the most critical elements of modern warfare, especially as drones now dominate the battlefield.

That makes every successful strike on these systems a significant blow.

Key strikes

Ukrainian forces said they destroyed three Russian radar systems and a surface-to-air missile complex within a 24-hour period on April 13.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, cited by L’Independent, the targets were located in occupied Crimea, Russia’s Belgorod region and the Luhansk region.

The strikes were described as part of a broader effort to degrade Russia’s air defence network.

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High-value target

Among the systems hit was the “Nebo-U” radar stationed in Feodosia, in occupied Crimea.

The long-range, three-dimensional radar can detect large targets up to 700 kilometers away and track fighter jets at significant distances, according to Militarnyi.

With an estimated cost of around $100 million, the system played a key role in monitoring airspace across southern Ukraine and parts of the Mediterranean.

Multiple systems hit

Ukrainian forces also reported destroying an air traffic control radar near Mykolaivka and a “Kasta-2E” radar near Lubyanoïe-Pervoie, both in Russia’s Belgorod region.

In addition, a Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system was struck near Lozove in occupied Luhansk.

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The Tor-M1 is designed to protect frontline units, with the ability to detect and engage aerial targets at relatively short ranges.

Broader campaign

The Ukrainian military said the strikes are part of a deliberate strategy.

The General Staff stated the goal is “reducing the air defense capabilities of the Russian aggressor.”

According to Defence Ukraine, at least nine Tor-M1 systems had already been destroyed in the first days of April alone.

Sources: Hromadske, Militarnyi, Suspilne, Defence Ukraine, L’Independent.