Peace efforts to end the war in Ukraine have slowed in recent weeks.

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Talks between Kyiv, Moscow and Washington have been delayed as global attention shifts to the escalating conflict in Iran.

Ukrainian officials say the situation has complicated diplomacy. The United States has diverted focus and resources to the Middle East, leaving negotiations in limbo.

As the diplomatic process stalls, tensions continue to rise not only on the battlefield, but also in the political and media space surrounding the war.

Growing scrutiny

Tucker Carlson, a conservative commentator, is facing renewed attention in the United States while also drawing criticism from Ukrainian officials, according to the Kyiv Independent.

Carlson recently claimed he could face legal trouble at home. “The CIA is preparing some kind of criminal referral against me, a crime report to the Department of Justice on the basis of a supposed crime I committed,” he said.

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He suggested the issue may be linked to his contacts with individuals in Iran.

Longstanding criticism

In Ukraine, concerns about Carlson’s rhetoric date back several years. Officials have accused him of promoting narratives similar to those used by Russian state media.

These include claims about alleged biological laboratories in Ukraine and accusations about Kyiv’s role in wartime incidents, both rejected by Ukraine and its allies.

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Carlson also criticized U.S. policy, describing Ukraine as a “State Department client state.”

Moscow connections

Scrutiny intensified after Carlson traveled to Moscow in 2024 to interview President Vladimir Putin.

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During the interview, Putin presented his views on the war with little challenge, drawing criticism from observers.

Carlson later interviewed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a similar format, again prompting concerns about a lack of pushback.

Sharp accusations

Ukrainian leaders have been blunt in their assessment. President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Carlson of repeating Kremlin messaging.

“Regrettably, this blogger or journalist, whatever he wants to call himself, he fully repeats the words of Putin… He works for Putin,” Zelensky said.

A spokesperson for Zelensky earlier dismissed Carlson’s request for an interview, suggesting he should “check his sources in the FSB more carefully.”

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Influence and divide

Carlson’s commentary has coincided with shifting public opinion in the United States.

A Wall Street Journal poll in 2025 found strong partisan divides, with most Democrats supporting aid to Ukraine while a large majority of Republicans opposed it.

Some analysts believe Carlson’s messaging contributed to that divide, though others argue broader political trends play a larger role.

Political fallout

Carlson’s stance on foreign policy has also put him at odds with parts of the conservative movement.

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly distanced himself, saying: “MAGA is America first, and Tucker is none of those things.”

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As debates continue, Carlson remains a polarizing figure both in the U.S. and abroad.

Sources: Kyiv Independent, Wall Street Journal