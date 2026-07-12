Ukraine launches bold new offensive against Russia’s shadow fleet

Ukraine says it hit 76 Russian ships in just six days

The war between Russia and Ukraine is continuing to change as both sides search for new ways to weaken each other. In recent months, Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian supply routes instead of focusing only on military positions. Now ships moving through the Sea of Azov have become a major target.

A new stage in Ukraine’s war effort

Ukraine says it has carried out a series of large drone attacks against vessels linked to Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, according to BBC. Videos released by Ukraine show black-and-white drone footage that looks similar to scenes from a video game.

Robert “Magyar” Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine’s drone forces, said 76 vessels were hit over a period of six days. He shared the figures on Telegram.

According to Ukrainian officials, drones struck 21 tankers in the Sea of Azov during the night before Saturday. Ukraine also said four tugboats, two cargo ships and one special-purpose vessel were hit.

The claims have not been independently verified.

The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War says the attacks could mark a new stage in Ukraine’s effort to cut off Russian supply routes to occupied Crimea. Brovdi has previously said that isolating Crimea is one of Ukraine’s main military goals.

Russia has confirmed only a small part of the reported attacks. According to the BBC, Rostov regional governor Yuri Slyusar said two empty tankers were attacked in Taganrog Bay. Brovdi, however, claimed the vessels were carrying about 7,000 liters of fuel intended for Crimea.

Russia suspended shipping

Reuters also reported that Russia’s Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, temporarily suspended shipping through the Kerch Strait and the nearby canal connecting the Sea of Azov with the Don River.

The disruption could affect Russian exports, including wheat, which often travels through this route.

Ukraine says ships carrying fuel, weapons or other supplies for Russia’s military are legitimate targets. One of the vessels attacked earlier this year was the tanker Kairos, which sails under the Gambian flag and is under European Union sanctions for transporting Russian oil.

The attacks have also caused civilian casualties. In early June, the cargo ship Natra, sailing under the Belize flag, was struck by four Ukrainian drones. According to the Kyiv Independent, two crew members from Azerbaijan were killed in the attack.