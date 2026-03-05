Ukraine recruits celebrity chef to transform frontline soldiers’ meals

Food has become an increasingly important issue for modern armies.

Ukraine is now taking steps to overhaul how its troops are fed, turning to an unlikely ally from the culinary world.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has enlisted celebrity chef Yevhen Klopotenko to help improve food preparation in the armed forces as part of a broader reform of military catering.

Chef joins to improve army meals

Ukraine’s State Operator for Non-Lethal Acquisition (DOT), a procurement body within the Defense Ministry, has partnered with the Cult Food NGO, led by Klopotenko, to launch a new initiative called “Cooking for Battle.”

The project aims to raise the standard of meals prepared for service members and create clearer guidelines for military cooks working in different conditions.

According to the Defense Ministry, many cooks currently serving in the military lack formal culinary training.

“Most military cooks do not have specialized professional training, and there are no clearly defined algorithms for their work,” the ministry said in a statement.

Officials noted that even when food supplies arrive on time and meet required standards, the final meals can vary significantly depending on the equipment available, local conditions, and the experience of the personnel preparing them.

New recipe system for military kitchens

One of the main outcomes of the project will be a practical recipe collection designed specifically for those responsible for preparing meals in military units.

The initiative is intended to gather and systematize the experience of different units in organizing food preparation, while also providing clearer guidance for cooks working in the field or at permanent bases.

Klopotenko’s organization Cult Food will assist in developing the materials and adapting them to the realities of military kitchens.

How soldiers are currently fed

Ukrainian troops receive individual field rations during combat operations or while deployed in mobile positions.

When stationed at fixed bases, service members typically receive three or four meals per day depending on supply standards and available resources.

The new initiative is part of wider efforts by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry to modernize logistics and improve conditions for soldiers serving on the front lines.

Source: Ukrinform; Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.