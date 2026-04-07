Ukraine seeks low-cost answer to ballistic missile threat

As demand for advanced air defence grows, Ukraine is exploring a lower-cost alternative that could reshape battlefield dynamics.

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A Ukrainian defense company is working on an anti-missile system designed to intercept ballistic threats at a fraction of the cost of existing Western technology, Reuters reported.

Fire Point, a major domestic arms manufacturer, is developing the system with a target launch date of 2027, while seeking partnerships with European firms.

The initiative comes as Ukraine and its allies face shortages of U.S.-made Patriot systems, widely used to counter missile attacks.

According to Reuters, intercepting a single ballistic missile with the Patriot system can require multiple interceptor missiles, each costing several million dollars.

Fire Point’s chief executive said the goal is to cut that cost significantly. “If we can get the cost down to under $1 million, it will be a game changer in air defense solutions,” he said.

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European defence firms, including those specialising in radar and guidance systems, are seen as key partners in the project.

Expanding arsenal

Alongside the defence system, Fire Point is advancing its missile capabilities.

The company is finalising development of the FP7 missile, with a range of about 300 km, and testing a longer-range FP9 missile capable of reaching up to 850 km.

Reuters reported that such systems could extend Ukraine’s strike reach, potentially putting distant targets within range.

Military analysts say increased use of ballistic missiles could strain Russia’s air defences.

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Fabian Hoffmann, a researcher at the Norwegian Defence University College, told Reuters that while the project is ambitious, demand for a cheaper system could be strong even if performance is below that of Patriot systems.

Global interest

The project has attracted attention from international investors, including a potential $760 million deal involving a Middle Eastern partner, identified by Ukrainian media as the UAE-based Edge Group.

According to Reuters, the investment could also support longer-term ambitions in space technology, including satellite launches.

Sources: Reuters