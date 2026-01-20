Ukraine turns to space data to speed up battlefield decisions

Ukraine is taking another step to strengthen its intelligence capabilities in space

A new agreement is set to broaden access to satellite data that can support decisions on the battlefield.

The move highlights how space-based surveillance is becoming central not only to long-term planning, but also to day-to-day military operations.

New agreement

Ukraine is expanding its cooperation with satellite company ICEYE, gaining wider access to high-resolution radar imagery, according to information released by the company.

The agreement was signed with an institution operating under the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and significantly extends existing collaboration in the space domain.

ICEYE said the contract builds on support it has provided to Ukraine since 2022, formalising a deeper role for satellite intelligence in the country’s defence efforts.

Tactical awareness

Under the new deal, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense will receive continuous access to large volumes of high-resolution imagery from ICEYE’s synthetic aperture radar, or SAR, satellite constellation.

This data is intended to help Ukrainian forces maintain an up-to-date operational picture and improve situational awareness at the tactical level.

According to ICEYE, faster access to satellite imagery will allow changes on the ground to be identified and verified more quickly, reducing delays in decision-making where timing is critical.

Seeing through clouds

ICEYE operates the world’s largest SAR satellite constellation, capable of delivering imagery with resolutions of up to 16 centimetres and very high revisit rates.

Because SAR satellites rely on radar rather than sunlight, they can generate images at night and through clouds, smoke or adverse weather, conditions that often limit optical satellites.

The company said this capability is particularly important in Ukraine, where environmental factors frequently restrict traditional forms of aerial and space-based observation.

From strategic to tactical

John Cartwright, Senior Vice President of Data Product at ICEYE, said the role of space intelligence has changed since the start of the war.

“Since the first days of the invasion, ICEYE has humbly and proudly supported the teams involved in Ukraine’s defense by reliably delivering near-real-time intelligence derived from satellite imagery,” he said.

“Today’s operational environment demonstrates very clearly: the space domain has ceased to be solely strategic and now also has tactical significance.”

Faster decisions

Cartwright added that the expanded access would help Ukrainian forces act with greater speed and confidence.

“This new agreement expands access to our high-resolution SAR imagery, helping Ukraine make decisions faster and with greater confidence,” he said.

ICEYE said its fourth-generation satellites can also operate in wide-area modes, covering regions measuring hundreds of kilometres, while electronic beam steering allows dozens of detailed images to be captured within minutes.

Sources: ICEYE, Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Portal O’bronney