Ukrainian intelligence: Russia withdraws elite units from front

Signs of unease are emerging within Russia’s military command.

Others are reading now

Ukrainian sources say Moscow has begun shifting experienced troops away from frontline positions.

The reported move appears aimed at shoring up defenses in a strategically sensitive region.

Troops redeployed

Ukrainian media outlet Ukrinform reported that Russia is partially withdrawing elite airborne units from the front line.

The information was attributed to messages shared on Telegram by fighters linked to the ATESH guerrilla movement.

According to those reports, the redeployment involves soldiers from the 18th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment.

Also read

The troops are said to be heading toward Russian-occupied Crimea rather than remaining at forward combat positions.

Ukrinform said the movement of forces reflects a broader regrouping within the Russian military.

Elite units named

Two specific units were identified as having recently arrived on the Crimean Peninsula.

One is known as “Irlandetsi,” part of the Espanyola brigade, while the other is “Ogdna 8” from the 106th Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces.

Both units had reportedly been active on the front lines before being reassigned. Ukrainian media described them as elite formations with combat experience.

Also read

Their presence in Crimea suggests a shift in Russian priorities, according to analysts cited by Ukrinform.

Drone defense role

The stated purpose of the redeployment is to strengthen air defenses on the peninsula. Ukrainian journalists said the units are expected to help counter Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.

In addition to acting as “fire units” and anti-drone teams, the soldiers are also expected to pass on their experience to other Russian groups.

Those units have reportedly struggled to defend military facilities from Ukrainian drone strikes.

Crimea has seen a growing number of attacks targeting military infrastructure in recent months.

Also read

Growing pressure

Representatives of the ATESH movement said the move reflects “nervous actions” by Russian forces.

They argued that successful Ukrainian operations against military bases have forced Moscow to react.

Ukrinform added that the situation in Crimea is becoming increasingly difficult for Russian forces to control.

Rising losses and repeated strikes, the outlet said, are driving the need for additional defensive measures.

Sources: Ukrinform, ATESH Telegram channels, O2