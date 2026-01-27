US: Russia sounds different behind closed doors

Publicly, Russia continues to use harsh language about the war in Ukraine.

Others are reading now

Behind the scenes, however, the tone may be different. At the same time, Ukrainian representatives warn against drawing overly far-reaching conclusions.

This emerges from an analysis by the Kyiv Independent of the ongoing talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine.

Hard line in public

According to the Kyiv Independent, the Kremlin consistently repeats its most far-reaching demands in public, both before and after each round of negotiations.

These include territorial concessions and political changes in Ukraine.

US officials leading the talks describe this as a well-known strategy. Public rhetoric is used to apply pressure, while the actual negotiations behind closed doors are conducted with greater flexibility.

Also read

Cautious optimism

In its reporting, the Kyiv Independent says US representatives have stated that Russian negotiators act more pragmatically in private conversations than official rhetoric suggests.

A more respectful tone in discussions is seen by the United States as a possible sign of progress.

From the Ukrainian side, however, caution is urged.

A source familiar with the process says that even politeness in the negotiating room is sometimes interpreted by the US as a positive signal, but that this does not necessarily reflect genuine willingness to compromise.

Talks in Abu Dhabi

The latest trilateral talks were held in Abu Dhabi on January 23 and 24.

Also read

The Kyiv Independent reports that US representatives described the communication as better than expected, with more direct discussions than before.

At the same time, Russian missile and drone attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine continued, including strikes on energy infrastructure. The US negotiators did not view the attacks as a withdrawal from the talks, but rather as part of an already brutal war.

Unresolved core issues

Despite the improved tone, no breakthroughs were made on the most sensitive issues.

Russia continues to insist that Ukraine withdraw from parts of the Donbas, a demand Kyiv consistently rejects.

Control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant also remains contested. Proposals for joint operation raise concern in Kyiv, which fears such arrangements would legitimize Russia’s occupation.

Also read

Next steps

The next round of talks is expected on February 1.

The United States hopes to move the process forward, but Russia has not yet shown clear signs of being ready for decisive compromises.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stated that territorial decisions must ultimately be determined by the Ukrainian people.

Source: Kyiv Independent