Video Montage: Ukraine takes out 10 Russian air defense systems in a single week

The combined losses are reported to be more than $300 Million.

Others are reading now

Ukraine’s unmanned forces say the past week has brought a shift along several front lines.

In a post on Telegram (embedded further down in the article), drone crews describe steady pressure on systems meant to shield Russian troops from air attack. The campaign reflects a growing focus on weakening defensive layers rather than individual units.

Details released point to repeated attacks on equipment considered difficult and costly to replace.

The reports have not been independently verified. Article continues below.

Display content from t.co Click to display external content from t.co,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement Also read

Targeting the shield

Operators from the Nemesis 412th Separate Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces said they struck ten Russian air defense assets in recent days. The targets included missile launchers and radar systems positioned across active combat zones.

Two radar systems were among the confirmed losses. One was a P-18-2 Prima early-warning radar, while the other was a radar element linked to the S-350 Vityaz air defense system, according to Ukrainian military reporting.

Such radars are used to detect and track aerial threats and to coordinate missile engagements. Their loss can disrupt wider air defense coverage rather than a single battery.

Costly modern losses

The hit on the S-350 radar was described as the second such strike on that system this month. Ukrainian analysts say the S-350, introduced to replace older Soviet-era platforms, is valued at roughly $130 million per unit.

Beyond radar assets, drone pilots reported damage to several missile systems used at short and medium range. These included Tor-M2, Buk-M1 and Buk-M3 variants, Tunguska, and a Strela-10 system.

Also read

Ukrainian estimates place the combined value of the destroyed equipment at more than $300 million, noting the impact goes beyond financial cost.

Wide front operations

The strikes were reported in Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, suggesting a wide operational footprint. Many of the missions were carried out by pilots from the Asgard battalion.

Separately, Defense Express reported that Ukrainian forces recently struck a rare Borisoglebsk-2 electronic warfare system near Vovchansk, further reducing Russian command and coordination capabilities.

Sources: Euromaiden, @usf_army / Telegram, Defense Express