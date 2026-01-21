Video shows Putin’s missile hitting apartments in southern Russia

Residents in southern Russia were jolted awake by explosions during the night as air defences responded to an attack.

Within hours, conflicting explanations began circulating about what had caused the destruction.

Footage shared online has since fuelled debate over whether Russian weapons malfunctioned over their own cities.

Night of chaos

According to the Daily Express, the incident occurred in the early hours of January 20, 2026, during a large Ukrainian drone raid aimed at energy facilities in southern Russia.

The strike hit Novaya Adygeya, a settlement just across the Kuban River from the regional centre of Krasnodar.

Videos filmed by residents show a fast-moving projectile veering off course before plunging into a residential area.

The explosion triggered a large fireball and shockwave that tore through a car park beside a multi-storey apartment block.

Open-source intelligence analysts cited by the outlet identified the projectile as a Russian air defence interceptor, likely launched from an S-300 or S-400 system.

Homes damaged

Authorities said at least 11 people were injured, including one child.

Several victims were hospitalised with burns and shrapnel wounds, according to regional officials.

Between 15 and 25 vehicles were destroyed or badly damaged.

Multiple apartments suffered structural damage, shattered windows and interior fires, forcing families to evacuate in freezing winter conditions.

Local officials provided temporary accommodation and emergency aid after the entire complex was cleared.

Blame disputed

Murat Kumpilov, the head of the Republic of Adygea, initially described the incident as a “UAV impact” on a residential building. Pro-Kremlin media outlets later blamed Ukrainian “kamikaze” drones.

However, independent Russian outlets ASTRA and Voennyi Osvedomitel disputed that account.

They cited debris patterns and the scale of the blast, arguing it matched the high-explosive fragmentation warhead of a surface-to-air missile rather than a lightweight drone.

The Daily Express reported this was part of a growing list of “friendly fire” incidents linked to Russian air defence systems operating inside densely populated areas.

Wider fallout

On the same night, Ukrainian strikes reportedly ignited a major fire at the Afipsky oil refinery in neighbouring Krasnodar Krai. Airports in Krasnodar, Sochi and Gelendzhik were temporarily closed, disrupting regional travel.

Analysts say Ukraine’s increasing use of long-range drones is forcing Russia to deploy heavy air defences near civilian centres, raising the risk of further accidents.

Asymmetric attacks deep inside Russian territory, they warn, are placing mounting strain on the Kremlin’s domestic security apparatus.

Sources: Daily Express, ASTRA, Voennyi Osvedomitel