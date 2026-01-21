In 2025, Moscow experienced a significant drop in the number of contract soldiers recruited.

New data from Moscow is raising fresh questions about the sustainability of Russia’s military recruitment as the war in Ukraine drags on.

The figures point to fatigue, shrinking incentives and deepening structural problems.

Numbers fall sharply

In 2025, Moscow sent 24,469 contract soldiers to the front, a drop of roughly 25 percent compared with the previous year, according to data from the city mayor’s office cited by Verstka on January 20.

The decline was most visible in December, when only 879 contracts were signed. That was less than half the nearly 2,000 contracts recorded in December 2024, and the lowest monthly total since the volunteer recruitment campaign began.

“Our recruitment efforts have essentially failed. Instead of the expected 30–40% increase, the opposite occurred. It’s clear to anyone that there are fewer recruits and no influx at all,” one source told Verstka.

War fatigue sets in

Another source within the Moscow mayor’s administration said public exhaustion with the war is now a central factor. “Russians are increasingly tired of the war, and those who truly wanted to serve on the front lines have already done so,” the source said.

“There is a powerful negative growth. December has always been slow, but now it’s really bad. Now it’s just all sorts of riffraff,” the source added.

According to the same account, medical staff are being pressured to lower standards. “There are simply no healthy men,” the source said, claiming recruiters are overlooking clear fitness issues due to shortages.

Lower standards, older recruits

Verstka reported a rise in older recruits. In 2024, the share of recruits over 45 increased, while in 2025 individuals over 55 began appearing more frequently.

At the same time, rejection rates have dropped. Data reviewed by the outlet shows an average of 61 candidates were rejected per month in 2024, compared with just 23 in 2025.

“There were direct orders from leadership to reduce selection criteria, only rejecting applicants in extreme cases,” a mayor’s office source said.

Avoidance and forced recruitment

Signs of resistance are also emerging. Around 100 soldiers detained for unauthorized absence reportedly attempted to escape a military commandant’s office in Krasnodar, with three still at large.

Separately, Ukraine has accused Russia of secretly mobilizing civilians in occupied territories. Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn said the practice continues, noting that one airborne unit recently received about 50 recruits, mostly from occupied Luhansk.

