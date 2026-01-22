War rapidly reshapes Ukraine’s stray dogs, scientists find

The war in Ukraine is leaving marks far beyond cities and battlefields.

New research shows the conflict is rapidly transforming the country’s stray dog population in ways rarely seen outside natural disasters.

Scientists say the changes reveal how extreme conditions can reshape animal populations in a matter of months.

Front-line survivors

According to a study published in Evolutionary Applications, researchers documented clear differences between dogs living near the front lines and those in safer regions.

The analysis was based on data collected between March 2023 and January 2024.

Soldiers and volunteers gathered information on more than 760 dogs across the country.

The findings show that small and medium-sized animals in good physical condition now dominate combat zones, PAP reported.

Dogs with features linked to ornamental breeds, such as shortened muzzles or heavy builds, were largely absent from the front lines.

Traits disappearing

Scientists say the diversity of physical traits among front-line dogs has sharply declined. Straight, medium-length fur and compact bodies are now most common.

One factor is landmines. Researchers believe smaller dogs are less likely to trigger devices designed for humans or vehicles.

Other traits associated with poor mobility or breathing appear to be quickly selected out.

“War, in terms of its impact on animal populations, is a deliberately human-induced disaster that has very long-term effects on all of nature,” said Dr. Małgorzata Pilot of the University of Gdańsk, quoted by PAP.

Brutal selection

The research team was initiated by Dr. Ihor Dykyi of the University of Lviv, who recruited volunteers to photograph dogs, assess their health, take measurements and collect hair samples.

The data shows an almost complete absence of old or sick animals near the fighting.

“We wanted to see if dogs on the front lines differed from those in safer parts of the country. The results were striking. We observed a drastic decrease in the diversity of morphological features,” Dr. Pilot said.

“This isn’t a gradual process where better-adapted individuals simply have slightly more offspring. Here, weaker individuals die immediately,” she added.

Life and diet

Drone footage reviewed by researchers shows packs of dogs living independently, hunting or scavenging without human support.

Hair analysis also revealed dietary changes.

Stable isotope tests showed a higher share of plant-based food, reflecting shortages of meat and changes in how civilians feed animals during the crisis.

Professor Marija Marciw, the study’s lead author, said the findings will help document the environmental damage caused by the war and support future efforts to restore affected ecosystems.

Sources: PAP, Evolutionary Applications, O2