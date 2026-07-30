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What the suspected missile incident means for NATO

Kenneth Glad Kenneth Glad
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What the suspected missile incident means for NATO

Polish authorities are examining debris from a suspected Russian cruise missile that entered the country during a major overnight attack on Ukraine. No casualties or property damage were reported where it came down near Tarnawa-Kolonia.

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A projectile preliminarily identified by Polish officials as a likely Russian Kh-101 cruise missile entered Polish airspace and came down in a field near Tarnawa-Kolonia during a large-scale attack on Ukraine.

The incident occurred at about 4am, around 80 kilometres from the Ukrainian border. Police examining the site found scattered fragments and a crater measuring roughly 10 metres across.

No casualties or property damage were reported in Poland.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the evidence collected so far indicated that the object was probably Russian, although investigators had not reached a final conclusion.

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Tusk said the recovered fragments “point to a Russian KH-101 missile.”

He said there was no indication that Poland had been deliberately targeted. Polish forces had been prepared to intercept the projectile if it continued towards a populated area.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw had not responded to a request for comment when The Guardian published its report.

Poland’s armed forces said Polish and allied aircraft were activated as Russia launched missiles and drones against Ukraine.

NATO remained in contact with Warsaw, while Gen Alexus Grynkewich, its Supreme Allied Commander Europe, said the alliance would take the measures needed to defend its territory.

European Council president António Costa said the incident demonstrated that Russia’s actions posed a threat to security across Europe. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called it an “unacceptable violation” of European Union airspace.

Russian strikes kill civilians across Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities reported deaths and injuries across several regions, although the overall toll remained unclear as rescue operations continued.

Near the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, an Iskander-M ballistic missile struck a house occupied by a large family, killing six people. The victims included two girls aged five and 12. Eight others were wounded.

Deaths were also reported in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava.

In Lviv, missiles damaged two apartment blocks and injured 26 people. Rescue teams searched through the rubble amid reports that residents might be trapped.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said the assault involved missiles launched from land, sea and aircraft, as well as attack drones. It claimed the intended targets were facilities linked to Ukraine’s defence industry.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed his appeal for additional air-defence missiles, saying civilian protection depended on Kyiv receiving the equipment it lacked.

Sources: The Guardian

    This article is made and published by Kenneth Glad, who may have used AI in the preparation

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