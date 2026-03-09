Zelensky admits assassination threats keep him from seeing his family

Ukraine’s president has spent years at the center of a war that has reshaped his country and his personal life.

Security threats and constant danger have forced him to live under strict protection.

In a recent interview, Volodymyr Zelensky spoke openly about the impact the conflict has had on his family.

Life under threat

Zelensky said he rarely sees his family because security risks make visits dangerous.

In an interview with The Independent’s “World of Trouble” podcast, the Ukrainian leader explained that both he and his relatives live in undisclosed locations due to ongoing assassination threats.

According to Zelensky, his movements are carefully monitored by Russian intelligence services, which he says have been linked to multiple attempts to kill him.

Children in danger

The president also described how the war affects Ukrainian children, including his own.

“Our children are at school, learning, and they have to run very quickly to shelters,” Zelensky said during the interview.

“They have to do it. It doesn’t matter where they study, in the capital or closer to the front line, because the missile doesn’t choose where to go. It only brings destruction… That’s why all our children are in danger,” he added.

Family in hiding

Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska have two children: 21-year-old Oleksandra and their son Kyrylo, who recently turned 13.

The president said security concerns mean he spends very little time with them.

“It’s the same for my family – that’s why I try not to go to too many places,” he said, explaining that even presidential visits can create potential targets for Russian attacks.

Future uncertain

During the podcast interview, Zelensky also spoke about his political future.

“I’m not sure I would,” he said when asked if he would run for president again.

He explained that one of the most important factors in such a decision would be his family’s opinion, adding that when he asked them about another candidacy, their answer was clear: “They say ‘no.'”

Sources: The Independent, Ziare.com