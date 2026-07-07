Zelensky and Trump set for talks at NATO summit

NATO meetings have become an important place for Ukraine to seek military aid, strengthen partnerships and discuss future security plans.

As the war in Ukraine continues, international support remains a key part of the country’s defense. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Ankara on July 7 for the two-day NATO summit. He is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump and hold talks with other leaders about Ukraine’s military needs, reports the Kyiv Independent.

Ongoing deadly Russian attacks

The summit comes only days after another deadly Russian attack on Kyiv. Ukrainian officials have also said the country has run out of U.S.-made Patriot interceptor missiles that are used to defend against missile attacks.

Before the meetings began, Zelensky said he hoped the summit would produce practical decisions.

He said Ukraine needs stronger protection for its people, more support for its armed forces and closer security cooperation with Europe, the United States and NATO partners.

One of Zelensky’s main goals is to secure more interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

He told reporters that the missiles are not produced only by the United States. He said other friendly countries also have the ability to provide them. Zelensky called the need urgent because of the continuing Russian missile strikes.

Expanding drone projects

On the first day of the summit, Zelensky is scheduled to attend the NATO Defense Industry Forum. He is expected to meet NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and other allied leaders. Ukraine also plans to sign new agreements with European partners to expand cooperation on drone defense projects.

The following day, Zelensky is expected to meet President Trump. According to people familiar with the plans, the two leaders will discuss possible steps toward ending the war with Russia.

Officials say Ukraine’s shortage of Patriot interceptor missiles will be one of the main topics during the meeting.

NATO members are also expected to discuss a plan to provide 70 billion euros, or about 80 billion dollars, in defense support for Ukraine during 2026 and 2027. The package does not include financial contributions from the United States.

Leaders will also review progress toward NATO’s goal of spending 5 percent of national economic output on defense and discuss how those investments can strengthen military production across the alliance.