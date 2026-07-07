He supports Putin’s war: Now pro-Kremlin blogger is on the run after deserting the front line

It’s easy to support af war, when you’re not part of the fighting …

Social media has transformed how the world watches modern warfare, turning frontline soldiers into digital celebrities.

In Russia, a sphere of so-called milbloggers, or Z-bloggers, in support of Putin’s war in Ukraine continues to promote Russian advances and hail soldiers conducting operations.

But when these online voices suddenly vanish, it triggers immediate speculation about their safety and loyalty.

And now a prominent pro-war blogger has sparked a massive digital manhunt after disappearing from his post.

On the run

Known online by his call sign “Thirteenth,” Yegor Guzenko is now officially a fugitive after he reportedly fled his combat unit in Ukraine.

Now, a nationwide hunt is underway, according to The Moscow Times.

Journalist Denis Kazansky published a photograph of the official wanted poster. The document explicitly charges Guzenko with evading military service. According to Kazansky, the blogger simply walked away from the front lines.

Meanwhile, Guzenko’s personal Telegram channel posted a cryptic update on July 6. Followers saw a brief message stating that “Yegor will be out of touch for about two weeks.” Ukrainian authorities have already offered him a safe corridor and a place in their own military if he wants it.

A rocky history

This is not the first time the outspoken blogger has clashed with the authorities. Guzenko previously expressed immense frustration with the Russian leadership and openly demanded a much harsher military strategy.

He frequently questioned the official terminology used for the conflict. “Isn’t it time to wind down this three-letter operation and declare war? And then we’ll do everything like adults, with tactical nuclear weapons, mobilization, and all that entails,” he wondered.

His online fame could not protect him from the law at home. Police arrested him in late 2024. To avoid a jail cell, Guzenko signed a contract with the military.

Frontline fallout

The compromise did not buy him peace. In April 2026, he blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for shutting down mobile internet networks, which reportedly resulted in the blogger being sent into a brutal frontline assault.

According to The Moscow Times, a highly embarrassing video leaked online just one month later. The footage showed Guzenko passed out from drinking vodka while on duty and undergoing an immediate drug test. He admitted to deceiving his commander but claimed the video was an old clip weaponized by a rival military unit.

Guzenko later insisted his commanders treated him well. However, his sudden disappearance suggests the pressure finally became too much to handle.

Well, apparently it’s easier to support a war effort when you’re not part of the actual fighting…