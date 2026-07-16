Zelensky: Ukraine aiming to make 20 million drones – per year

They are currently producing 10 million per year.

Modern warfare is changing faster than anyone could have predicted.

In the skies above modern conflict zones, small and nimble technologies have completely rewritten the rules of engagement.

What started as a niche tactical experiment has suddenly scaled into an industrial juggernaut.

From doubt to millions

During the Wednesday celebrations marking Ukrainian Statehood Day in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed just how massive this shift has become:

The country now manufactures a staggering 10 million drones every single year.

When the state first set its sights on domestic production, critics doubted the plan. Zelenskyy reflected on that initial skepticism during his speech, noting that the international community was highly doubtful. Yet the reality on the ground has quickly outpaced those early worries.

“I remember the first time I publicly announced the state’s plan: 1 million drones a year. There was a lot of skepticism everywhere, both inside the country and abroad. But now we can state this: we produce 10 million drones a year. Ten million, and it will be 20 million,” Zelenskyy said according to RBC-Ukraine.

The ambitious leader made it clear that Ukraine does not intend to stop here. Working closely with international allies, the country expects to expand its manufacturing capacity until it hits an unprecedented benchmark. The goal is now firmly within sight.

Massive defense expansion

This rapid scaling extends far beyond small aerial devices. Earlier this summer, high-ranking defense officials laid out a much broader vision for the nation’s military industrial complex. They believe the current momentum can feed into other critical weapons programs.

During the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session in June, Deputy Defense Minister Mstyslav Banik addressed international allies directly.

United24 Media reported that Banik called for increased funding to boost vital military programs. According to his statement, the domestic industry could eventually build thousands of specialized missiles for deep strikes and air defense.

Private companies are already proving that these massive production targets are entirely realistic. For instance, defense outlet Militarnyi reported that a single Ukrainian manufacturer called General Cherry has scaled its operations at a dizzying pace. The company now pumps out more than 100,000 drones every month.

This relentless manufacturing drive shows no signs of slowing down. As factories run around the clock, the assembly lines continue to redefine modern military logistics. The impossible is now a daily reality.