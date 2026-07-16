Did Trump keep a prince away? Experts think so

Mysterious royal absence sparks speculation: Experts point to Trump.

Prince William’s absence from England’s World Cup campaign has become almost as noticeable as the action on the pitch.

While several European royals have been spotted cheering on their national teams in the United States, the Prince of Wales has remained away from the tournament, prompting growing speculation about what has kept one of football’s most devoted royal supporters at home.

Some royal experts believe the answer may have less to do with football—and more to do with politics.

Trump theory gains attention

British royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes a visit to the United States would almost certainly have created an awkward diplomatic situation for Prince William.

“If Prince William had come to the USA, it would almost certainly have led to a meeting with President Trump,” Fitzwilliams said in an interview with Celebrity Intelligence.

According to him, such a meeting may have been difficult to avoid given the prince’s status and the tournament’s high profile.

Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet also spoke to U.S. expert Erik Løkke, who shares a similar assessment.

“I think there is a fairly clear possibility that Trump would insist on meeting Prince William if he showed up in the United States. Trump loves to bask in the glow of the Royal Family. He sees himself as royal, and it is only natural that he meets royals when they are in the U.S.,” Løkke said.

Neither Kensington Palace nor Prince William has commented on the speculation.

A football fan missing football

William has long been known as one of Britain’s most passionate football supporters and has regularly attended England matches and major international tournaments over the years.

His absence has therefore surprised many observers, especially as members of other European royal families—including Norway’s—have appeared in the stands during the World Cup.

England’s tournament came to an end on Wednesday night after surrendering an early lead in a 2-1 semi-final defeat to Argentina, eliminating any remaining chance that the prince might appear later in the competition.