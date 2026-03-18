Zelensky warns Iran and Russia are “brothers in hate” who kill cheaply

Russia and Iran have grown increasingly close in recent years.

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They have formed a partnership shaped by shared enemies and overlapping military interests.

The two countries have deepened cooperation through weapons deals, drone technology and strategic coordination, particularly since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to multiple reports, Iran has supplied drones used by Russian forces, while Moscow has strengthened ties with Tehran across military and intelligence sectors.

Stark warning

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the British Parliament that Russia and Iran are working in tandem and using new technology to increase the efficiency of their attacks.

“They are brothers in hate,” he said, describing the relationship between the two countries. They are using artificial intelligence to kill cheaply over long distances,” Zelensky said according to Sky News, cited by Digi24.

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Experts deployed

Zelensky said Ukraine has already sent 201 military specialists to the Middle East to help counter drone threats.

Another 34 experts are ready to be deployed as cooperation with regional partners expands.

“These are military experts who know how to help, how to defend against drones,” he explained.

Growing presence

According to Zelensky, Ukrainian teams are already operating in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Additional personnel are on their way to Kuwait, with further discussions underway with other countries in the region.

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He said the deployments are taking place “at the request of our partners,” including the United States.

Drone warfare

The Ukrainian leader also highlighted Kyiv’s progress in developing interceptor drones.

These systems are designed to destroy Iranian-made Shahed drones, which Russia has used extensively in Ukraine.

Zelensky said the interceptors can neutralize threats at a cost of under $10,000, significantly cheaper than traditional air defense systems.

Sources: Digi24, Sky News