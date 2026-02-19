Zelensky wouldn’t assassinate Putin: “Another person would become Vladimir Putin”

When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Volodymyr Zelensky had only been president for a few years.

Since then, the country has faced relentless fighting, missile strikes and repeated attempts to destabilize its leadership.

In a war defined by personal rivalry between leaders as much as territorial battles, some might assume that any opportunity to eliminate an opponent would be seized without hesitation.

But reality and political calculation can be far more complicated.

During a recent interview, a journalist posed one of the most direct and controversial questions yet to the Ukrainian president.

Direct question

In a conversation with British journalist Piers Morgan, Zelensky was asked whether he would give the order to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin if the opportunity arose.

Rather than provide a simple yes or no, Zelensky redirected the focus to the broader Russian power structure.

“You know, I’m not sure if in their system another person would become Vladimir Putin himself. Exactly the same as Vladimir Putin. It’s not about that,” he said.

System over individual

Zelensky suggested that replacing one leader would not necessarily change the nature of the Kremlin’s policies.

He argued that the war is not centered on a single personality, but on a system and ideology that drives Russia’s actions.

The Ukrainian president also reiterated that the conflict is about more than territory, it concerns values, freedom and the country’s long-term security.

War pressures

Zelensky said he has survived multiple assassination attempts since the invasion began, many of which were reportedly thwarted by Ukrainian security services.

He acknowledged that a successful strike against Ukraine’s leadership during wartime could have serious consequences for internal stability.

According to Zelensky, maintaining stability across defense, energy, banking, production and cybersecurity remains critical as the war continues.

Source: Nv.ua, LA.lv