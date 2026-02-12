4,000 Russians stranded in Cuba

Here is what we know so far.

Russian airlines have suspended flights to Cuba after a fuel crisis on the island left thousands of tourists unable to return home.

According to Meduza, citing Russia’s aviation authority Rosaviatsia, airlines Rossiya and Nordwind have halted services to Cuba due to difficulties refuelling aircraft at Cuban airports.

Rossiya is expected to operate special repatriation flights from Havana and Varadero to Moscow in the coming days.

Tour operators estimate that at least 4,000 Russian tourists are currently in Cuba.

Fuel crisis in Cuba

Cuban authorities warned that from 9 February foreign airlines would no longer be able to refuel locally because of worsening fuel shortages.

The crisis has been linked to renewed US pressure, including what Cuban officials described as an oil blockade imposed in late January and threats by US President Donald Trump to introduce additional tariffs on countries supplying fuel to the island, Meduza reported.

Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development has advised citizens not to travel to Cuba until the situation stabilises. Tour operators have been instructed to suspend the sale of Cuba holiday packages.

Travellers who have already booked trips are being offered alternative destinations, the option to reschedule or refunds, according to the Russian Union of Travel Industry, cited by Meduza.

Broader aviation concerns

The flight suspensions come amid wider challenges in Russia’s civil aviation sector.

Reports have previously indicated that between 2023 and 2025 more than 480 aircraft had their operations suspended for varying periods due to technical defects.

That figure represents nearly half of Russia’s estimated fleet of around 1,000 aircraft, according to the country’s Ministry of Transport.

Tourism and political backdrop

Russian tourism to Cuba has already declined, with 87,100 visitors recorded in 2025, compared with 130,600 the previous year, Meduza said.

The development also comes against a complex diplomatic backdrop. Ukraine has closed its embassy in Havana and downgraded relations, citing Cuba’s response to the recruitment of Cuban nationals to fight for Russia in Ukraine.

Reports have suggested that thousands of Cuban citizens have signed contracts to serve in Russia’s armed forces, with some reportedly deployed in combat operations.

Sources: Meduza, Rosaviatsia, Russian Union of Travel Industry