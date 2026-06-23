Brussels grants visas to Taliban officials for EU meeting

EU to discuss migration with Taliban delegation

Since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, European countries have tried to balance humanitarian concerns with migration policies. Contacts with the Afghan rulers have been limited, but the issue of returning migrants has become increasingly important for several governments.

Talks of migration

For the first time since 2021, the European Union is preparing to host Taliban representatives in Brussels, reports DR.

Belgian authorities have granted visas to five Taliban officials who are expected to take part in talks with EU representatives. The discussions are expected to focus on migration and the possibility of returning Afghans currently living in Europe.

The European Commission said in May that such plans could become a reality.

According to Belgian authorities, the five representatives went through detailed security checks before receiving visas. The visas are valid only in Belgium and only for one day.

Belgian officials have not revealed the exact date of the visit because of security concerns. Several media reports say the talks are expected to take place on Tuesday.

The planned meeting has sparked criticism from human rights groups. They fear cooperation with the Taliban could weaken the EU’s commitment to protecting human rights.

The European Commission has stressed that the talks do not mean the EU officially recognizes the Taliban government. Still, critics argue that working with the Taliban sends a message that conflicts with positions previously supported by the European Parliament.

Several organizations have called on the EU to cancel the meeting.

Human rights groups critisises the meeting

Eve Geddie, director of Amnesty International’s EU office, said efforts to return people to Afghanistan are irresponsible and dangerous. She said the policy could violate international obligations that prevent people from being sent back to places where their lives may be at risk.

She also accused the Taliban of severely restricting the rights of women and girls. According to Amnesty International, the group uses torture, arbitrary arrests and other forms of abuse.

A total of 83 Afghan and international human rights organizations have signed an open letter expressing concern about the EU’s plans.

At the same time, Afghanistan is facing a severe humanitarian crisis. The United Nations estimates that nearly 22 million people need assistance.

Many Afghans who once fled the country are now being forced to return. Pakistan and Iran have introduced stricter policies against undocumented migrants and have carried out large-scale deportations in recent months.