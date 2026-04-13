Chinese workers protest in Russia: “Putin help”

Foreign workers, particularly from China and Central Asia, have become a common sight on construction sites across Russia.

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They often fill labour shortages in large industrial projects.

Many are employed on major infrastructure and energy developments, where demand for skilled and low-cost labour remains high.

But when disputes arise, these workers can find themselves with limited options.

March through city

Hundreds of Chinese construction workers marched through Komsomolsk-on-Amur over unpaid wages, according to Novaya Gazeta Europe cited by United24media.

The workers, employed by the Petro-Hehua company, moved in a column through the city near a Rosneft refinery construction site.

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They called on both Rosneft chief Igor Sechin and President Vladimir Putin to intervene in the dispute.

Public appeal

Footage shared online showed protesters carrying signs in Russian and English.

Some banners read “No money,” “Putin help,” and “Sechin help,” highlighting their demands for payment.

According to reports, there were no arrests during the demonstration.

Wage dispute

The protest is linked to unpaid salaries at a construction site connected to the refinery project.

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After the march, part of the group staged a sit-in protest in a nearby forest park.

Local authorities, including Mayor Dmitry Zaplutaev, said discussions were underway with both the workers and management.

Sources: Novaya Gazeta Europe, 7×7, United24media.