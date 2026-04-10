Putin ratings hit lowest since Ukraine invasion

If your internet was suddenly cut off, you’d probably be angry.

Others are reading now

In Russia, tightening online restrictions appear to be sparking a similar reaction, with new polls hinting at slipping support for President Vladimir Putin

Ratings fall

President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating has dropped to its lowest point since February 2022, according to data reported by The Moscow Times, citing the state-run pollster VTsIOM.

For the week ending April 5, his rating stood at 67.8%, marking a steady decline in recent weeks.

The data shows a fall of 2.3 points over one week and nearly five points over the past month, continuing a broader downward trend since late 2023.

Wider decline

Support for other state institutions has also weakened.

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Approval ratings for the Russian government, State Duma and Federation Council have all slipped to just above 40%, their lowest levels since the start of the war in Ukraine.

In a separate survey measuring trust, Putin’s rating dropped to 29.5%, a sharp fall from 48.8% recorded in March 2024.

Growing pressure

Several factors are believed to be driving the shift, including tighter controls on communication platforms and the wider impact of the war.

Measures such as restrictions on Telegram, VPN services and broader internet access have added to public frustration.

At the same time, expectations of a potential deal with the United States over Ukraine have not materialised, while the economic toll of the conflict continues to deepen.

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Analysts warn

Experts cited by The Moscow Times suggest official approval figures may not fully reflect genuine public sentiment.

Instead, they argue such numbers can indicate how many people feel safe expressing dissatisfaction under current conditions.

Sociologist Konstantin Gaaze said the effects of the war are becoming more visible inside Russia.

“The war is infiltrating deeper into the heart of European Russia. Drones, strikes on oil refineries—these things accumulate over time,” he said.

Slow shift

Others describe the change in support as gradual but significant.

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Elena Koneva compared it to a slow-moving process, saying: “It won’t collapse immediately; it melts, melts, and melts.”

“This is a gradual, truly significant shift. This is the first sign, and it cannot be stopped by further repression, there are too many reasons behind it.”

Separate polling from the Public Opinion Foundation also showed a recent drop in trust levels, reinforcing signs of declining confidence.

Sources: The Moscow Times, VTsIOM, United24Media