Iran confirms military support from Russia and China

Donald Trump has repeatedly portrayed Iran as a weakened opponent following US and Israeli strikes on the country.

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Washington has insisted that Tehran’s military capabilities have been severely damaged during the ongoing conflict.

But Iran appears eager to present a different picture. Statements from its leadership suggest the country may not be standing alone in the confrontation.

Military backing

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has said that Russia and China are providing Tehran with military support as part of their broader strategic partnership.

According to Politico cited by United24Media, Araghchi made the remarks during an interview with the television channel MS NOW.

“In the past we had close cooperation, which continues to this day, and this also includes military assistance,” Araghchi said.

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He added that Iran maintains extensive relations with both Moscow and Beijing.

“We had good cooperation with these countries—politically, economically, even militarily.”

Growing tensions

Araghchi described Moscow and Beijing as strategic partners at a time when tensions between Iran, the United States and Israel remain high.

His comments come amid a wider escalation involving Iran and Western-backed regional actors.

US President Donald Trump has previously suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be helping Iran in response to Washington’s financial and military support for Ukraine.

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Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian foreign minister also addressed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes.

According to Politico, Tehran has imposed selective restrictions on vessels belonging to countries it considers hostile.

“The strait is not closed. It is closed only to American and Israeli ships and tankers, not to others,” Araghchi said.

Rising tensions in the region have already pushed global oil prices above 100 dollars per barrel.

Deepening ties

Relations between Iran and Russia have grown stronger over the past decade, particularly in the defense sector.

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Iran has supplied Russia with Shahed drones that Moscow has used during its war against Ukraine.

Iran has also expanded cooperation with China.

In 2021, Tehran signed a 25-year strategic agreement with Beijing that includes long-term oil supply arrangements.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also claimed that Russia transferred drones and intelligence to Iran that were later used in attacks on US military facilities in the Middle East.

Sources: Politico, United24Media.