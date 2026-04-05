European country offers €25,000 to drivers who give up licenses

Drivers offered thousands to ditch cars for five years.

Others are reading now

One of the smallest countries in Europe is offering thousands of euros to residents willing to stop driving for several years. The unusual scheme aims to tackle heavy traffic and reduce pollution.

According to official reports, Malta is offering up to €25,000 (around $29,000) to drivers who agree to give up their licences for five years.

The plan, called the Driving Licence Surrender Scheme, will pay participants €5,000 per year over the five-year period.

As stated by Transport Minister Chris Bonett, the goal is to create a “mobility shock” and encourage people to rethink their reliance on cars.

Who can apply

The scheme is mainly aimed at younger drivers.

Also read

To qualify, applicants must be 30 or under, have held a driving licence for at least one year, and have lived in Malta for at least seven years.

They must also have a clean record, meaning their license has not been suspended or revoked.

Participants must fully give up driving during the five-year period.

If they decide to return to driving early, they will have to repay part of the money they received.

After the five years, those who want to drive again must complete 15 hours of driving lessons before getting a new licence.

Also read

Tackling congestion

Malta has one of the highest numbers of cars per person in Europe, leading to regular traffic congestion.

The government has set aside €5 million per year for the scheme, allowing up to 1,000 people to take part annually.

Officials say the aim is to reduce the number of cars on the road and encourage greater use of public transport.

Authorities hope the scheme will lead to long-term changes in how people travel across the country.

Sources: Malta Transport Ministry