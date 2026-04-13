Mannequins guard Putin’s prisoners as Russia faces staff crisis

Russia’s prison system has long carried a certain reputation.

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From the Soviet-era gulags to modern penal colonies known for harsh conditions. Russia has it all.

But while that image suggests strict control, new reports indicate the system is now struggling to maintain even basic staffing levels.

In some cases, the shortage has become so severe that prisons are turning to unusual measures to give the appearance of security.

Severe shortages

Russia’s penitentiary system is dealing with a major staffing crisis, with shortages reaching up to 70% in some regions, according to Novaya Gazeta Europe, cited by Digi24.

Officials previously acknowledged an average shortfall of around 37% nationwide.

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In response, some prisons have reportedly resorted to placing mannequins in guard towers to give the impression of full staffing.

Low pay issues

Former employees say low salaries are a key reason behind the shortage.

“It’s impossible to work there nowadays,” one бывший worker told the outlet.

“The salaries are low, while the workload and demands are excessive. There are not enough staff – sometimes they even put mannequins in the guard towers to hide the lack of staff from the prisoners.”

Heavy workload

Those still working in the system often face extreme pressure.

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“If you’re supposed to go home in the morning but you can’t finish your work, you don’t go home until the evening. This overtime is often unpaid,” another employee said.

Some departments have reportedly shrunk dramatically, forcing remaining staff to cover multiple roles.

System strain

The staffing gap is also affecting prison conditions.

Inmates have reported delays in mail delivery, declining food quality and limited access to medical care.

One сотрудник described conditions at his facility as “total chaos.”

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Changing dynamics

The situation has been further complicated by the recruitment of prisoners into the Russian army.

“Currently, the staff finds it difficult to deal with prisoners… today he is a convict, and tomorrow he could become a ‘heroic defender of the Fatherland’,” one employee said.

This shift has altered how guards interact with inmates.

Sources: Novaya Gazeta Europe, TVP World, Digi24.