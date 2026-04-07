Putin hit by tourism crisis as Russians stop traveling at home

Tourism is a cornerstone of economic growth in many countries, contributing significantly to GDP and supporting millions of jobs.

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The sector drives spending across industries, from hospitality to transport, while generating vital foreign income.

Because of its wide-reaching impact, even small declines in travel demand can ripple through an economy, affecting businesses, employment, and overall financial stability.

Fading travel demand

Russia’s domestic tourism industry is losing pace following growth in 2023–2024, with momentum weakening significantly in 2025.

According to Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service cited by United24media, expansion has dropped to minimal levels and is expected to remain subdued into 2026.

The report indicates that many Russians are either cutting back on travel or avoiding domestic trips altogether. This marks a notable reversal after earlier efforts to boost internal tourism.

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St. Petersburg, long considered a cornerstone of the country’s travel appeal, is now seeing a clear drop in visitor numbers. Travelers are increasingly turning to alternatives or opting not to travel within Russia.

Structural challenges emerge

According to Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, deeper issues are contributing to the downturn. These include rising costs, weak infrastructure, and poor service standards.

The sector is also described as outdated, with offerings that fail to meet evolving consumer expectations. This has reduced its ability to compete and attract sustained interest.

As a result, even those who continue to travel domestically are spending less. Many are limiting themselves to just one trip per year, putting additional strain on the industry.

Economic pressure builds

Broader economic conditions are also weighing on tourism. Increasing travel expenses and declining disposable incomes are making trips less accessible for many households.

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If these pressures continue, the outlook for domestic tourism could worsen further, particularly in regions heavily reliant on visitor spending.

The decline also follows earlier signs of weakening interest in traditional экскурсионный tourism. In cities like St. Petersburg, museum-focused travel is losing appeal as visitors seek more flexible and experience-driven options.

Policy response debated

In response, Russian lawmakers are considering measures to redirect spending داخل the country. Russia’s State Duma has supported a proposal to introduce a fee on citizens traveling abroad.

Lawmaker Sangadzhi Tarbayev said the initiative aims to channel spending back into the domestic economy, arguing it could help generate jobs and support local tourism.

Whether such measures can reverse the current trend remains uncertain as structural and economic challenges persist.

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Sources: Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, United24Media