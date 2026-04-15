“We were never friends”: Russia turns on Orban with a blatant lie

Russia is recalibrating its tone toward Hungary following a major political shift in Budapest.

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After years of close ties, Moscow now appears to be adjusting to a new reality.

The change comes after the electoral defeat of Viktor Orban, long seen as one of the Kremlin’s closest allies in Europe.

Kremlin reaction

According to reporting cited by The Guardian and Digi24, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov struck a notably distant tone when commenting on Orban’s loss.

“We have never been friends with Orban,” Peskov said.

At the same time, he signaled openness toward Hungary’s incoming leader, Peter Magyar, describing Moscow’s position as cautious but receptive.

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“For now, we can note with satisfaction, as far as we understand, his (Peter Magyar’s) willingness to engage in a pragmatic dialogue,” Peskov said. “In this case, there is a mutual will on our part, and we will then proceed depending on the specific steps taken by the new Hungarian government.”

Shift in stance

The Kremlin initially avoided congratulating Magyar on his victory, instead placing Hungary among what it considers “hostile countries” alongside much of Europe.

Despite this, Moscow later acknowledged the outcome.

“Hungary has made its choice. We respect this choice,” Peskov said.

Observers note similarities to how Russia reacted to other geopolitical setbacks, quickly adjusting its messaging to preserve influence.

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Magyar’s position

Magyar has indicated that while Hungary may rebalance relations with the West, it will not completely sever ties with Russia.

“We cannot change geography,” he said, pointing to the country’s continued need for energy imports.

Hungary remains heavily dependent on Russian oil and gas, a factor expected to shape future policy decisions.

Balancing act

The incoming leader has suggested a more pragmatic approach, combining continued cooperation with efforts to diversify.

“Russia will be there, Hungary will be here. But we will try to diversify,” Magyar said.

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He has also taken a clearer stance on the war in Ukraine compared to his predecessor.

“If Vladimir Putin calls me, I will answer the phone.”

“If we were to talk, I could tell him that it would be good to stop the killings after four years and end the war.”

End of an era

Under Orban, Hungary frequently softened the European Union’s response to Russia, opposing sanctions and delaying aid to Ukraine.

The relationship between Orban and Putin was widely seen as mutually beneficial, both politically and strategically.

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Leaked reports suggested the Hungarian leader expressed strong personal support, at one point telling Putin: “I am at your disposal.”

Sources: Digi24, The Guardian