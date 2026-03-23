Putin’s media chief breaks down live on air

Figures close to the Kremlin rarely show emotion.

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Strength and control are part of the image around Vladimir Putin. Vulnerability is almost never seen, especially in public.

Emotional appearance

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Russia Today and a prominent Kremlin media figure, became visibly emotional during a recent television appearance, according tp WP.

Speaking in a studio interview, she described a series of personal hardships that have affected her in recent months.

“This isn’t happening. It’s simply a disaster,” she said.

Personal losses

Simonyan revealed that her husband, Tigran, had fallen into a coma, shortly before she learned that one of their children was terminally ill.

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” There’s another story I don’t want to dwell on too much . When Tigran (Simonyan’s husband – editor’s note) fell into a coma, it turned out that one of our children was very seriously, terminally ill . I’m only saying this to make it clear that such things don’t normally happen . My beloved had just passed away, and literally 40 days later I found out about the child, it was simply a disaster,” she said.

She added that during the same period, she was also diagnosed with cancer.

Overwhelmed reaction

Simonyan described how she reacted upon learning about her own condition while already dealing with family crises.

“When Tigran fell into a coma, I was also hospitalized. I thought I’d be there with him. When I was with Tigran, I thought that since I was already here, I’d also go get checked out, check on me. And they said, ‘Oh my!’ I asked, ‘Are you kidding? In what sense? My husband is in a coma, I have a seriously ill child, and now I’m in the hospital?’ And they said, ‘Exactly,'”

She said she began laughing uncontrollably at the situation.

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” I just started laughing hysterically, because things like this don’t happen. And all this in nine months. Can you imagine? How incredibly difficult it is ,” she added.

Controversial figure

Simonyan has long been associated with the Kremlin’s messaging on the war in Ukraine.

She has previously made inflammatory statements about both Ukraine and neighbouring countries, including Poland and Lithuania.

In one instance, she suggested territories taken centuries ago should be returned to Russia.

Criticism and sanctions

Her comments on the war have drawn widespread criticism from independent media and international institutions.

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Simonyan has repeatedly defended Russia’s actions in Ukraine, including claims about the origins of the conflict.

” We didn’t start it. These creatures have been doing this for eight years . It all started when they started bombing their own population with planes. Their own children on the beach. That’s when it started,” she said.

Her role in promoting pro-government narratives has led to sanctions and restrictions imposed on her and the media outlets she oversees.

Sources: NEXTA/X, WP.