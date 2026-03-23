Russian troops turn on themselves as soldier ‘sets own army vehicle on fire’

Wars are not only fought on the front lines, but also within the ranks of those involved.

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As pressure mounts on troops, cracks can begin to appear from the inside.

Internal sabotage

A reported act of sabotage has taken place within Russian forces in occupied Sievierodonetsk in Ukraine’s Luhansk region.

According to the Atesh resistance movement cited by O2, an individual operating from within the Russian army carried out the attack.

The group said a soldier set fire to a military vehicle belonging to the 123rd Independent Artillery Brigade.

Vehicle destroyed

The vehicle, marked with the Russian “Z” symbol, was reportedly completely destroyed in the blaze.

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Images shared by the group appear to show the burned-out remains of the vehicle.

The incident is said to have occurred near the Lyman area, where fighting remains intense.

Growing resistance

Atesh representatives claim that more Russian soldiers are turning against their own forces.

They suggest dissatisfaction is rising due to poor conditions and a lack of proper equipment and preparation.

These factors are believed to be driving some troops to cooperate with resistance groups.

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Strategic area

Sievierodonetsk is considered a key logistical hub for Russian operations in the region.

The area is used to store equipment, coordinate troops and support artillery units.

Despite its importance, resistance groups say it is no longer secure.

Warning message

In a statement, Atesh said attacks from within would continue.

“It’s no longer safe… Blow by blow, we will destroy Putin’s fascist system from within,” the group stated.

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The claims could not be independently verified.

Sources: Atesh (Telegram), O2.