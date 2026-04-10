Suspected Chinese underwater drone found by fisherman

A large underwater device discovered by a fisherman near a popular Indonesian island has drawn attention from authorities.

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A large underwater device discovered by a fisherman near a popular Indonesian island has drawn attention from authorities.

The object, described as torpedo-shaped, was recovered from waters near the Lombok Strait and brought ashore for inspection.

According to reports cited by The Sun and AFP, Indonesian officials have launched an investigation into its origin and purpose, though its exact function remains unclear.

Unusual discovery

The device was pulled from the sea by a local fisherman, who initially did not recognise what it was.

Images showed markings reportedly linked to a Chinese state-owned shipbuilding group, along with Chinese-language text.

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While the object is believed to be an unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV), there has been no official confirmation of its origin.

Official response

Local police secured the area where the device was brought ashore but found no signs of explosives or hazardous materials.

A spokesperson for the Indonesian navy said a technical assessment is underway to determine how the device was used.

Officials are also working to extract data that may provide more information about its purpose.

Strategic waters

The Lombok Strait is considered a key maritime route, connecting the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

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Its depth allows large vessels and submarines to pass through, making it strategically important in regional security planning.

Such waters are often monitored using underwater systems designed to collect environmental and navigational data.

Broader concerns

Unmanned underwater vehicles are increasingly used for surveillance and mapping, offering a relatively low-cost way to gather intelligence.

Some analysts say civilian-linked systems can also feed data into military networks, though no direct link has been confirmed in this case.

The discovery comes amid ongoing tensions in the Indo-Pacific, where maritime security remains a key concern.

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Sources: The Sun, AFP