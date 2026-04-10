First Lady Breaks Silence on Epstein Allegations

An unexpected statement from the White House has reignited debate over one of the most high-profile scandals in recent history. Without prior notice, Melania Trump addressed long-standing rumours and shifted attention toward victims.

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Her remarks have drawn mixed reactions from lawmakers and survivors alike.

Firm denial

According to the BBC, the first lady dismissed any connection to Jeffrey Epstein, insisting claims linking them “need to end today”.

She said she had only briefly “crossed paths” with Epstein in 2000 and denied any deeper association.

“I have never had any knowledge of Epstein abuse of his victims,” she said. “I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant.”

She also rejected suggestions that Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump, describing such claims as “mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation”.

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Call for hearings

In the same appearance, Melania Trump urged Congress to hold hearings for survivors of Epstein’s abuse.

“Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public if she wishes, and then her testimony should be permanently entered into the congressional record,” she said. “Then, and only then, we will have the truth.”

Her intervention was unexpected, with no prior indication from her office that she would address the issue.

Questions raised

The first lady also denied knowing Ghislaine Maxwell and addressed a 2002 email included in Epstein-related files.

She described the message as “casual correspondence” and a “polite reply”, downplaying its significance.

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The email, reportedly referencing a New York Magazine article about Epstein, included friendly remarks and an invitation to reconnect in New York.

Mixed reactions

Her call for hearings received some political backing. Democratic Representative Robert Garcia said he supported the proposal and urged congressional leaders to act.

However, reactions from survivors were more cautious. Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Lisa Phillips said she was surprised but open-minded.

“I like to look at it as a little bit of an optimist, and say, ‘okay, let’s see what she can do’, and maybe give her a little pressure,” she said.

Phillips suggested private testimony might be more appropriate for some victims, particularly those bound by non-disclosure agreements or fearful of speaking publicly.

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Ongoing debate

Other survivors and families questioned the approach, arguing that victims have already come forward and that responsibility now lies with those in power.

“Survivors have done their part,” they said in a statement. “Now it’s time for those in power to do theirs.”

The issue has also led to legal disputes in recent months, with publishers and media outlets retracting unverified claims about Melania Trump’s alleged links to Epstein.

Her rare public appearance is expected to fuel further discussion over transparency and accountability in the Epstein case, which continues to draw scrutiny years after his death.

Sources: BBC, BBC Radio 4



